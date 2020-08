The total amount of crude oil exported by the Sultanate has increased by 0.6 per cent by the end of June 2020 compared to June 2019, the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), announced.

A statement issued online by the NCSI said, “0.6% increase in the total amount of crude oil exported at the end of June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.”

Source: Times Of Oman