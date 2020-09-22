Oman’s oil and gas sector to grow 14%

Oman’s oil and gas industry is expected to grow at a compound rate of 14 per cent during the period from 2020 to 2027, a new report prepared by the CMFE Insights Research Foundation has said.

The report added that the Asia-Pacific market is expected to see the fastest growth in terms of imports from the Omani oil and gas sector during the forecast period, after analysing global opportunities available in regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, Europe and India, an Oman News Agency report said.

As the demand for new innovative solutions increases and more startups emerge in the area, demand for Oman’s oil and gas products will grow, it said.

Source: Trade Arabia