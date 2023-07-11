Oman’s oil exports reach 128mln barrels by May end

The Sultanate of Oman’s total oil exports by the end of May 2023 stood at 128,070,300 barrels with an average oil barrel price of US$81, according to the preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Oil exports constituted 80% of the total oil production which stood at 160,144,300 barrels.

Crude oil production increased by 0.7% during the same period to stand at 125,757,600 barrels.

The production of condensates also rose by 5.6% till the end of May this year compared to the corresponding period in 2022 to stand at 34,386,700 barrels.

Average daily production of oil stood at 1,060,600 barrels till the end of May 2023.

China topped the list of countries importing Oman’s oil with total exports standing at 117,120,500 barrels, followed by Japan with 4,783,500 barrels. India came next with 2,716,200 barrels. Exports to other countries stood at 3.450mn barrels.

Meanwhile, gas production (including imports) in Oman registered a growth of 3.9% to reach 21,833.1mn cubic metres till the end of May 2023 compared to 21,004.9mn cubic metres during the corresponding period in 2022.

Consumption of natural gas at industrial projects constituted 60.2% till the end of May 2023. Consumption of gas for industrial projects stood at 13,163.1mn cubic metres.

Gas consumption for the following uses stood as the following: 5,580.5mn cubic metres at oil fields, 2,977.7mn cubic metres at energy plants and 111.8mn cubic metres at industrial areas.

Non-associated production of gas (including imports) stood at 17,469.9mn cubic metres.

Associated gas production reached 4,369.1mn cubic metres.

