OMC International Opens Canadian Office

OMC International now has a presence in North America with the opening of an office in Halifax, Canada. As a founding partner of the The PIER at the Seaport, OMC will take up residence at The PIER located in the historic Halifax Seaport District. The PIER, or Port Innovation, Engagement, & Research, is a living laboratory established by the Halifax Port Authority to collaboratively find solutions to the supply chain challenges the port and its customers encounter, and to develop commercial opportunities globally and locally.

This is consistent with the foundation on which OMC has grown: continued innovation and product development through research, collaboration, and industry participation, ensuring best practice technology delivers optimal productivity and safety benefits for our clients. “Having international partners like OMC International located within The PIER allows other PIER members to access unique and innovative technologies including OMC’s DUKC®and BerthAlert,” said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “The PIER is widening its pool of technical expertise, experience, and networks to learn new strategies and technologies, and innovate collectively. OMC International is an excellent fit for what we are working to accomplish together.”

The office will be headed by Meg Batchelor, who has been with OMC for 15 years, and most recently held the role of Support Manager. OMC International delivers a suite of digital port optimisation and risk management technologies, including DUKC® which is trusted by ports and shippers globally to safely optimise thousands of transits every year, including for the Port of Montreal. DUKC® allows ships to safely sail with deeper drafts and wider windows. This improves the operational efficiency of ports, increasing throughput whilst decreasing bottlenecks and vessel delays. This was most recently demonstrated at the Port of Botany, NSW, where within weeks of implementation, DUKC® allowed the port to set multiple records for deeper vessels, including accommodating what is understood to be the deepest ever container vessel into an Australian port. “With a focus on digital transformation as one part of the solution to shipping related emission reductions and port resilience, we’re excited to see a global interest in the multi award-winning innovations that OMC has brought to the Australian and NZ markets for the past 30 years. A presence in Canada will allow us to best support our clients in the region, and further develop the technologies.” Peter O’Brien, CEO

Source: OMC International