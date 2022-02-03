Omicron Weighed on U.S. Services Activity in January – ISM

The U.S. services sector lost momentum in January as the Covid-19 Omicron variant constrained activity, especially through reduced staffing levels, data from a purchasing managers survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management showed Thursday.

The ISM Services Report on Business PMI decreased to 59.9 in January from 62.3 in December, broadly in line with the 60.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The index suggests that the U.S. services sector registered a broad-based expansion in January as it stood well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. However, the rate of growth in activity falls short of that seen in the previous month.

“Although there was a pullback for most of the subindexes in January, the rate of growth remains strong for the services sector, said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

The ISM services business activity index fell to 59.9 from 68.3 the prior month, signaling that the growth in incoming work slowed. “The Covid-19 Omicron variant has disrupted operations, especially through reduced staffing levels,” Mr. Nieves said.

The new orders index declined slightly to 61.7 from 62.1, suggesting that demand held up well.

The employment index decreased to 52.3 from 54.7, in a sign that employers continued to add workers, but less so than in December.

The supplier deliveries index increased to 65.7 from 63.9, pointing to slower vendor performance; while the prices index edged down to 82.3 from 83.9, in a sign that prices continued to increase but at a slightly slower pace than the prior month.

“Respondents continue to be impacted by coronavirus pandemic-related supply-chain issues, including capacity constraints, demand-pull inflation, logistical challenges and labor shortages,” Mr. Nieves said.

Source: Dow Jones