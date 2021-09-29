On-shore power system wins german lighting design award

The façade of the on-shore power plant at Kiel’s Ostseekai was awarded the German Lighting Design Prize 2021 in the category “Projects with an Artistic Background” on 16th September in Munich. The on-shore power system was designed by BSP Architekten BDA. The lighting design of the modern LED façade was created by team licht from Hamburg, whose managing director Hauke Giesecke was on hand to accept the award, saying: “The combination of façade and lighting design deliberately visualises the function of the on-shore power system, the climate-neutral supply of electricity to ships while they are in port. The lighting design gives the physical processes a unique expression. My thanks go to the builder and the architects for the joint realisation of this outstanding project.” Dr Dirk Claus, builder of the on-shore power facility and Managing Director at the PORT OF KIEL: “With the façade, a highlight has been created in Kiel in the very literal sense of the word. We congratulate our partners on this brilliant achievement. From next year onwards, we will be able to cover 60 % of the energy requirements of the ships calling at the port in an emission-free way with the shore power systems. Kiel is thus taking on a pioneering role. “

“Due to its outstanding location, at the interface of the city centre and the waterside on the Kiellinie, the urban planning requirements for the on-shore power facility inaugurated in June 2021, were high from the very beginning. The positioning of the building and the formulation of the cubature in interaction with the façade and lighting design succeed in setting a clear architectural accent at this location,” says Doris Grondke, City Councillor for Urban Development, Building and Environment of the State Capital City of Kiel. Architect Jan O. Schulz, BSP Architekten BDA: “This façade is unique in its kind. Even during the day, its dynamically structured perforations and reflectors give it a character all of its own, changing with the light like a water surface. But as soon as the more than 12,000 LEDs hidden in the façade are switched on in the dark, there are hardly any limits to diversity and creativity. Another, completely new and controllable level of design emerges.” The perception is continuously changed with different lighting effects and always remains interesting for the viewers. In addition, the depiction of writing and image has an explanatory nature that offers an informative added value.

Source: Port of Kiel