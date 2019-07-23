On the mend

The westbound Asia-Med trade enjoyed a good start to the year, but recent pricing levels suggest that things are levelling off.

Container traffic from Asia to the Mediterranean appears to have been given a lift as China re-directs more of its exports to other markets to compensate for the fall in traffic to the US. Following a mediocre 2018, when westbound volumes grew by only 0.6%, headhaul shipments were up by 3.1% after five months of this year, according to the latest release from CTS.

Source: Drewry