”Once upon a Time in and near Rotterdam”

It all started way back in ’69 of the 20th century. An ambitiously self-made career-driven man set out to open up a company all on his own, specializing on the growing demand within the maritime sector for manufacture and supply of scavenge aircoolers, luboil coolers, fresh water coolers of all types and brands imaginable as well as heat exchangers, condensers and evaporators, all tailor-made to suit customer’s needs, in accordance with the actual existing original one fitted onboard in need of either imminent repair or a new identical one to replace the unit mounted onboard the vessel concerned.

The company he founded all by himself kept on growing over the years and thus an increased workshop space was inevitably needed enabling the company to better accommodate the ever steadily growing influx of purchase orders coming in. Because of all of this, company needed to move five times during it’s existence, started off in Schiedam and ultimately sooner or later ended up in nearby Rotterdam.

Since the company had always been internationally orientated from the start, particularly focusing on the scandinavian region at first, purchase orders soon also came in from neighbouring countries next to fulfilling dutch home market demand, more was soon to follow from all across the globe, including Greece, the USA, Canada, Latin America, India and Southeast Asia. This even included going abroad to take measurements onboard a ship once due to arrive in a foreign port of call by contacting the harbour agency involved for that ship.

As a result the need arose for an expanded network of foreign (including overseas run) trade agency representatives soon became inevitable in order to smoothen the order handling processes at stake here. Two of our overseas agents, Mr Gul from Mumbai (still called Bombay in those days) in India and Mr Spyros Psimoulis for Messrs Temarin situated in Piraeus, Greece.

SCAMA became known worldwide for it’s great manufacturing quality for end products brought forward at the sole request of it’s shipping clients and acquired an outstanding reliable reputation throughout the years to come and lasted for 38 years.

It also amongst others meant from time to time the need (on a voluntary consultancy basis) for hiring in an external technical expert on specialized in heat exchanger technology who previously even had worked for Serck UK, the late Mr van Leeuwen, proving a blessing for Scama for on the dot imminent technical back up support whenever needed.

However since the demand for the older mechanical versions primarily found onboard the older types of ships being scrapped ashore more and more overseas from the mid 90’s, the requirement shifted towards electronically controlled version(s) for the newer type of ships, the need investment to change the ongoing older manufacturing process towards adapting it to the new way proved far too costly at the time, as the previously common purchase order influx for the older types of engine cooling devices started to diminish.

So, finally sometime back in 2007 he decided to sell off the workshop’s machinery park due to a lack of sufficient backorders still remaining after having remained in business for 38 years.

After 55 years of pursuing his working life’s career, he decided it was about time to retire and lived on enjoying a good pensioner’s life which lasted for 15 years before he regrettably passed away early January 2022 at the age of 84 after having been diagnosed with terminal lungcancer beyond cure.

He proved to be straight forward whenever doing business, fully committed to his task yet extremely ambitiously driven, tough but fair yet sympathetic in his ways. Moreover fascinated about ongoing developments within the shipping industry and technically well aware of anything to do with engines especially naval engines from a technical background.

For all of us who knew him during his lifetime, on whom he had a lasting positive impact, he won’t easily be forgotten and will remain in our common everlasting memories as someone who chose to set a symbol for making a difference in someone’s lifetime.

THE END OF AN ERA W G MULDER, Scama’s founder 20.01.1937 – 8.01.2022

Messrs SCAMA 1969 – 2007