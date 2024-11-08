ONE Europe Unveils Advanced Flat Rack Solution for Special Cargo, Strengthening Regional Freight Capabilities

Ocean Network Express (ONE) EAU is experiencing high interest and growing bookings for its new Flat Rack container solution. Launched in 2023, this solution is designed to revolutionise specialist cargo transport with enhanced safety, flexibility, and efficiency. It is ideal for oversized and heavy cargo, including vehicles, yachts, small aircraft, oversized machinery, large factory components, and construction equipment. ONE EAU’s expertise covers a wide range of cargo types, including In-Gauge, Out-of-Gauge and Breakbulk.

The new advanced Flat Rack features a significant payload capacity of 52.5 tons, providing the ability to transport even the most demanding freight. A reinforced centre allows for up to 30 tons of concentrated weight, making it particularly suitable for smaller, heavy items. Additionally, 37 innovative lashing rings have been added, sunken into the floor for versatile securing options, improving both the safety and flexibility of cargo transport. For taller cargo, the Flat Rack’s High Cube capacity accommodates higher loads without difficulty.

As part of its expanded offering, ONE EUA is able to offer comprehensive logistics services, including priority space planning for specialised cargoes, ensuring that every shipment is efficiently managed. Each cargo is handled by a dedicated country specialist with deep expertise in local regulations and logistics, ensuring seamless communication and smooth operation. ONE’s point-to-point integrated solutions offer customers a hassle-free experience, guaranteeing secure and timely transportation.

With its extensive container fleet and widespread port coverage across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, ONE is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to move specialised goods. Regular, on-time weekly services further enhance the reliability of its offerings. Customers also benefit from a transparent pricing structure, ensuring clarity and confidence throughout the shipping process.

Special Cargo Expertise in the EUA Region

ONE has long established itself as a leader in the transportation of specialised cargo. This expertise ensures that even the most complex logistical challenges are met with tailored, high-quality solutions. Whether shipping yachts, aircraft, or industrial components, ONE’s network of specialists ensures that every shipment is delivered safely and efficiently.

ONE EUA’s commitment to on-time delivery, balanced equipment supplies, and tailored customer service sets a high standard in special cargo transportation within the region. The Flat Rack solution, with its robust design and comprehensive logistical support, offers the reliability and flexibility that businesses need to seamlessly manage their unique shipping requirements across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Source: Ocean Network Express (ONE)