One fifth of German firms fear for their survival amid pandemic: Ifo

Around one fifth of German companies (21%) believe their survival is threatened by the coronavirus crisis, Germany’s Ifo institute said on Monday, with travel agents, hotels and restaurants particularly concerned.

“We could see a wave of insolvencies in the coming months,” Ifo researcher Stefan Sauer said.

