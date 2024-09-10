ONE, HMM and Yang Ming Confirm the Alliance Partnership

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”), HMM (“HMM”) and Yang Ming Marine Transportation (“Yang Ming”) are pleased to announce that the three companies will continue to cooperate closely under the new alliance name Premier Alliance, effective for five years from February 2025. This strategic and long-standing partnership enables ONE to continue delivering reliable and flexible services with expanded global coverage, ensuring enhanced value and seamless operations for our customers.

The cooperation is comprised of mainline services across the major East – West Tradelines: Asia – North America West Coast, Asia – North America East Coast, Asia – Mediterranean, Asia – North Europe, and Asia – Middle East.

“We are very pleased to announce that our strategic partnership with HMM and Yang Ming in the East-West trades will be further continued. The close network collaboration that exists between the three companies will be further strengthened and enhanced under this new collaboration starting from February 2025. Collectively this new tripartite alliance will offer strong, reliable and highly dependable end-to-end direct port container services to its customers on both the Transpacific and Asia-Europe trades.” Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE, shared his thoughts on this new collaboration and ONE’s business outlook going forward.

The 2025 Transpacific trade service products had been introduced earlier by ONE in March 2024. As a continuation of this announcement, a comprehensive update for all services for the major trade lanes will be announced separately.

With the Premier Alliance, ONE will continue to provide a wide coverage service to our valued customers, in addition to ONE’s independent services.

Premier Alliance to Cooperate with MSC in Asia – Europe Trade

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”), a member of Premier Alliance, is pleased to announce the slot exchange cooperation between Premier Alliance and Mediterranean Shipping Company (“MSC”) in the Asia – Europe trade. The new slot exchange cooperation will involve nine services, and through this, ONE aims to offer more extensive direct port coverage with frequent sailings in the Asia – North Europe and Mediterranean trade lanes.

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE, commented, “We are very pleased to announce this new strategic partnership with MSC, who is the leading carrier in the Asia – Europe trade. Collectively the Premier Alliance and MSC, will be able to offer a very capable and extensive network of end-to-end port services to its customers from February 2025 . We look forward to this new cooperation with MSC, and both collaborating on our respective joint operational expertise and combined network synergies.”

With the slot exchange cooperation with MSC, ONE will provide a broader range of networks to serve our valued customers.

ONE Announces East – West Products Effective from February 2025

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) is proud to announce its Asia – Europe, Transpacific, Asia – Middle East main trade lane products, scheduled to commence in February 2025. The new product lineup offers a wider selection of reliable and flexible services, along with enhanced global coverage with more than 80 direct port calls. In addition to the cooperation of Premier Alliance, with ONE’s long-standing partners, HMM (“HMM”) and Yang Ming Marine Transportation (“Yang Ming”), the newly established slot exchange cooperation with Mediterranean Shipping Company (“MSC”) in the Asia-Europe Trade lanes is aimed to further strengthen and improve the service network to fulfill our customers’ needs.

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE commented, “In addition to announcing today our new Asia Europe deployment plans, we have now released our new 2025 Product guide for Transpacific and Asia – Middle East Trade from February. Since our inception in 2018, the number of ONE weekly services and our geographical coverage has continued to steadily grow. As a company, we are focused on delivering quality end-to-end full container load shipment solutions. Allied to accurate and dependable equipment and space management outcomes. Ably supported by our experienced quality customer service staff and the latest developments in digital services.”

Below are port rotations of the new 2025 services:

Asia – North Europe

FP1 (Far East – Pacific 1)

Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Damietta – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo

FN2 (Far East Pacific North 2)

Tokyo – Kobe – Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Antwerp – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian

FE3 (Far East 3)

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Xiamen – Singapore – (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg- Southampton – (Suez) – Singapore – Yantian – Qingdao

FE4 (Far East 4)

Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Yantian – Cai Mep – Singapore – (Suez) – Damietta – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – Algeciras – (Suez) – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Shanghai

FE5 (Far East 5)

Qingdao – Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – (CoGH)- Antwerp – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – London Gateway – (CoGH) – Yantian – Qingdao

FE6 (Far East 6)

Ningbo – Shanghai – Xiamen – Singapore – (CoGH) – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – (CoGH) – Port Kelang – Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep

IOX (Indian Ocean Express)

Karachi – Hazira – Mundra – Nhava Sheva – Colombo – (Suez) – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – (Suez) – Jeddah – Karachi

Asia – Mediterranean

MD1 (Mediterranean 1)

Ningbo – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – (Suez) – Piraeus – Istanbul – Izmit – Mersin – Damietta – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Ningbo

MS2 (Mediterranean Pacific South 2)

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Shekou – Singapore – (Suez) – Damietta – Barcelona – Valencia – Fos – Genoa – Piraeus – (Suez) – Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Shanghai

MD3 (Mediterranean 3)

Xingang – Dalian – Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Singapore – (CoGH) – Yarimca – Istanbul – Tekirdag – Piraeus – (CoGH) – Singapore – Xiamen – Xingang

MD4 (Mediterranean 4)

Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore – (CoGH) – Abu Qir – Gioia Tauro – Genoa – La Spezia – Fos- Valencia – Malaga – (CoGH) – Yantian – Shanghai

IOM (Indian Ocean Mediterranean)

Nhava Sheva – Karachi – Mundra – Jeddah – (Suez) – Piraeus – Genoa – Barcelona – Valencia – Algeciras – Piraeus – (Suez) – Jeddah – Karachi – Mundra – Nhava Sheva

Asia – US West Coast South

FP1 (Far East – Pacific 1)

Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore

MS2 (Mediterranean Pacific South 2)

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Shanghai- Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Shekou – Singapore

PS3 (Pacific South 3)

Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva

PS4 (Pacific South 4)

Xiamen – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen

PS5 (Pacific South 5)

Qingdao – Ningbo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao

PS6 (Pacific South 6)

Shanghai – Ningbo – Kwangyang – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Kwangyang – Incheon – Shanghai

AP1 (Asia Pacific 1)

Haiphong – Cai Mep – Shekou – Xiamen – Taipei – Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Shekou – Haiphong

AHX (Asia Hawaii Express)

Pusan – Yokohama – Honolulu – Pusan

Asia – US West Coast North

PN1 (Pacific North 1)

Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen

FN2 (Far East Pacific North 2)

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian -Vancouver – Tacoma – Tokyo – Kobe -Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore

PN3 (Pacific North 3)

Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Tacoma – Pusan – Qingdao

Asia – US East Coast

EC1 (US East Coast 1)

Kaohsiung – Yantian – Shanghai – Ningbo – Pusan – (Panama) – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – (Panama) – Balboa – Kaohsiung

EC2 (US East Coast 2)

Xiamen – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) -Manzanillo – Savannah – Charleston – Manzanillo – (Panama) – Pusan – Xiamen

EC3 (US East Coast 3)

Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – New York – Halifax – (Suez) – Singapore – Laem Chabang

EC4 (US East Coast 4)

Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Houston – Mobile- (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung

WIN (West India North America)

Bin Qasim – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – (CoGH) – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – (CoGH) – Bin Qasim

Transatlantic

Will be updated separately

Asia – Middle East and Red Sea

AG1 (Asia Gulf Express 1)

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Jubail – Hamad – Abu Dhabi – Jebel Ali – Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao

AG2 (Asia Gulf Express 2)

Pusan – Qingdao – Xiamen – Da Chan Bay – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Bahrain – Pusan

AG3 (Asia Gulf Express 3)

Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Sohar – Port Kelang – Shanghai

AG4 (Asia Gulf Express 4)

Nansha – Da Chan Bay – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Nansha

AR1 (Asia Red Sea1) – extend current suspension until further notice

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Jeddah – Aqaba – Sokhna – Jeddah – Singapore – Pusan

Many of the rotations listed are based on routing via the Suez Canal. While we continue to closely monitor developments in the Red Sea, ONE will update and announce the rotations routing via the Cape of Good Hope in the coming days.

