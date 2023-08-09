One hosts 2nd container shipping summit: Charting a sustainable future for container shipping

Ocean Network Express (ONE), a world leader in container shipping, successfully hosted the 2nd Container Shipping Summit in Singapore on 3 August 2023, in collaboration with Anchor Ship Partners Co.,Ltd., and KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING INC. The summit brought together industry experts and academic leaders to find breakthroughs to the pressing challenges in the container shipping industry and chart a path towards a brighter future for global supply chains and communities.

The event commenced with an opening address by Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE. He said: “ONE’s core business is to move containers safely, efficiently, and with the lowest carbon intensity in the world. To achieve this, we need the support of many business entities and partners. Today, we are bringing together public and private sectors, academia, and industry to share best practices and work together to address the challenges we face. Together, we hope to advance collaboration with all stakeholders for the benefit of not just ONE, but the entire industry.”

Guest of Honour, Senior Parliamentary Secretary (SPS) for Transport Mr. Baey Yam Keng, in his opening remarks thanked ONE for its contributions to Maritime Singapore over the years, particularly in supporting the nation’s digitalPORT@SG, cybersecurity initiatives, and championing the development of maritime talent through internship and talent management programmes. SPS Baey outlined three areas Singapore’s Ministry of Transport saw for the maritime industry to flourish in the age of disruption – decarbonisation, innovation and talent management – and noted that ONE played a strategic role in enabling collaboration among stakeholders to seize opportunities and overcome future challenges in the sector.

Guest of Honour, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Singapore, His Excellency Hiroshi Ishikawa stated during his opening speech, “I am convinced that action and cooperation between Japan and Singapore will make a significant leap forward in the shipping industry in the future.”

The summit featured several panel discussions on various topics including research and development in terminals and ports, advancements in ship technologies, maximising the potential of container shipping supply chains, and enhancing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) measurement in container shipping. The summit explored ways to nurture maritime talent as well.

Prominent maritime stakeholders such as the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), PSA International, Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF), and distinguished researchers from renowned institutions like Kobe University, Kyushu University, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Management University (SMU), Takushoku University, The University of Tokyo, and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology participated in the panel discussions.

During the discussion on research and development in terminals and ports, as well as advancements in ship technologies, the idea of real time optimisation through the latest AI technologies and full collaboration with terminal authorities emerged.

In the session dedicated to maximising the potential of container shipping supply chains, the discussion revolved around the close collaboration between academia and industry. This collaboration would involve the implementation of academic research methodologies to enhance route planning and yield management.

Turning to the theme of enhancing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) measurement within container shipping, robust debates took place concerning the establishment of an ESG framework and the active engagement of all stakeholders.

During the session on maritime talent development, participants agreed that exchanging ideas and talents between industry and academia is important in fostering maritime talents.

The event stressed the importance of close collaboration between industry and academia. Various discussions also highlighted sharing responsibilities and active participation from all stakeholders in developing and implementing solutions that will benefit the entire industry.

ONE remains committed to providing an inclusive platform that transcends industry, academic, and national borders, facilitating constructive discussions for the advancement of the maritime industry and addressing industry challenges.

By collaborating with forward-looking academic institutions and all maritime stakeholders, we can shape the future of container shipping and reveal the benefits that container shipping can provide for society.

Through container shipping, we keep the world moving.

Source: Ocean Network Express