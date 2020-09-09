ONE INDIA GOES LIVE FOR DIRECT e-DO ON PCS1x for Nhava Sheva India

ONE (Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd.,) emerged from the legacy of three Japanese liner companies, who historically prided themselves on high level service quality and process excellence.

With a global fleet of over 250 vessels, active participation in all major global trade lanes, deployment of the latest IT systems and an extensive terminal ownership portfolio. ONE positions itself as being “large enough to survive, but still small enough to care”. The core values of ONE include Quality, Reliability, Innovation and Customer Satisfaction.

Not a surprise then that ONE INDIA (Ocean Network Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.) became the first Carrier to launch their electronic DO via PCS1x.

Dr Janardana Rao, MD IPA (Indian Ports Association- which is the body that owns and manages the PCS1x), congratulated ONE India for becoming the first MLO (Main Line Operator) to embrace the feature provided to the trade and urged all other Carriers to step forth and commence eDO release via PCS1x. This initiative will significantly improve efficiency while also taking Indian Logistics closer to becoming a paperless regime. Dr Rao also congratulated the Portall team for the excellent support given to onboard all stakeholders (To be approved by MD IPA)

Indian Ports Association (IPA) launched a value-added Electronic Delivery Order (eDO) facility – on its cloud based new generation Port Community System ‘PCS1x’. Govt. of India has ensured that the facility can be availed free of charge by all stakeholders on PCS1x.

Henceforth all eDOs of ONE India will be released directly via PCS1x via API for vessels calling at Nhava Sheva and their respective CFS’s and ICD’s JNPT currently and will soon expand to other Ports such as Kolkata, Mundra, Pipavav, Hazira, Goa, Mangalore, Kattupalli, Krishnapatnam, thus pan India.

With the roll-out of the service, ONE India customers will be further facilitated and gain considerably; saving time and money in clearing cargo and speed up Delivery Order extension and the Empty offload processes. Field agents of Importers and Customs Brokers need not wait at line offices and can be utilised more productively.

The eDO on PCS1x is a FREE module to perform all eDO-related activities including e-invoice and e-payments for which IPA and Shipping Ministry after deliberation with Trade associations has come forward with a detailed SOP, with highly secured data interchange between requester and provider. Stakeholders can request invoice, view invoice, make payment and secure eDO on PCS1x itself.

ONE INDIA will inform all its customers to utilise the eDO service directly via PCS1x only.

Trade and industry pan India may obtain registration/ enrolment on PCS 1x namely https://www.indianpcs.gov.in/ at the earliest to access these services if not already registered. For more information please call toll-free 1800 11 5055 or write to – [email protected]

Mr. Masaki Osawa – MD of ONE INDIA said –

I am very proud of becoming the first carrier to launch eDO via PCS1x and also of having the professional teams with their deepest commitment. We, Ocean Network Express, continue to further strengthen on business processes with customers through increased standardization and digitalization.

Our commitments are 1. Improve Customer Service Quality, 2. Promote eCommerce and 3. Enhance Automation and Digitalization. We thank teams at IPA & technical partner Portall for their support and look forward to more milestones.

Source: Indian Ports Association (IPA)