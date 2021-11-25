‘One MOL Safety Campaign’ for 2021 Underway Online – Pursuing the world’s highest level of safety culture

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. yesterday announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “One MOL Safety Campaign” for 2021 is being held online from July 2021 to March 2022.

Many MOL Group executives and employees are taking part in the “One MOL Safety Campaign,” holding lively exchanges of opinions with crewmembers about ways to ensure the safe operation.

In April 2021, MOL updated its group value “MOL CHART” to “MOL CHARTS” (Note 1), by adding an “S” for “Safety”. The group renewed its commitment to safe operation by incorporating safety-as the group’s highest priority-into the group values.

In line with this change, the theme for the current campaign is “Overcome rough seas with MOL CHARTS.” All group members at sea and on land are united to renew their commitment to triumph over the raging waves with “One MOL,” by sharing the group values expressed in “MOL CHARTS,” even in demanding situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the campaign also covers the watchwords “STOP and THINK MORE,” an ongoing commitment in the MOL Group, since fiscal year 2017, and all group executives and employees are striving to further instill their dedication to this idea and continually put it into practice.

The MOL Group continues its efforts to pursue the world’s highest level of safety culture.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.