One month to go to the Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference in Geneva – Time to register!

The event will bring together shipowners and charterers with innovative technology developers, policy makers and key members of the international maritime transport industry.

The Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference will take place on September 26 – 27 at the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland.

100+ key personalities from Switzerland, France, Germany, Spain, Cyprus, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, USA and the UK will come together to discuss, learn from their peers, as well as share their achievements on their way to reaching a zero-emission future.

Pioneering shipowners, innovative technology developers, major industry associations and maritime classification societies will debate the latest IMO regulations and true potential of alternative propulsion systems. They will showcase wind-assisted, hybrid or electric propulsion systems; introduce their progress in implementing new marine fuels (hydrogen, methanol, biofuels, LNG, ammonia), and discuss ways to cut costs and improve operational efficiency in shipping by means of route optimisation and digitalisation, improved aero and hydrodynamics and other solutions. Some of the worlds best sailing boats designers and engineers will also discuss what yacht racing can bring to the maritime transport industry.

The event will consist of two days of topical presentations and panel discussions, interspersed with lunch and coffee breaks to allow delegates to visit the exhibition space, network and do business in a charming and business-friendly setting, alongside Lake Geneva. Monday nights’ evening reception will take place cruising on board a vintage steamer from the local shipping company CGN.

The detailed programme, as well as the list of speakers, partners and exhibitors are available online.

https://mte-conference.com/

Source: Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference