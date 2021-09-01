One of the most modern and fastest growing port groups in the Middle East

With a prime strategic location close to the Strait of Hormuz, directly at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, and recent infrastructure investments totalling over US$250 million, RAK Ports plays a pivotal role in the supply chain for thousands of companies from around the globe.

RAK Ports is a group of four specialised maritime hubs, each with its own unique set of services, including cargo handling, warehousing, free zone land lease, ship repairs, marine and anchorage services, cruise tourism, and industrial training.

A massive expansion programme is currently creating a new terminal facility as an extension to the existing RAK Maritime City free zone. Uniquely, free zone customers at RAK Ports have direct quayside access. This enables them to build large-scale projects in the free zone and then export them from there all over the world. Furthermore, RAK Ports is the gateway source for many of the region’s construction materials.

Not only is it the largest bulk port in the Middle East, but Saqr Port also acts as an uncongested strategic hub for the import and export of breakbulk and oversized project cargoes for the whole of the UAE.

RAK Ports has embarked on a fully integrated digitisation programme with a state-of-the-art Port Operations System supported by a single-window Port Community System, to receive all service requests and customer applications. A new online security gate pass system is part of RAK Ports’ quarry-to-port integration programme. While Dynamic Under Keel Clearance technology allows the port to safely load more cargo into the same vessels, taking full advantage of the tidal ranges in the Gulf and enabling RAK Ports’ customers to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Source: Gulf Times