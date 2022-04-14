One Sea Welcomes Sea Machines Robotics To Autonomous Ship Ecosystem

One Sea, the high-profile ecosystem leading the way towards an operating autonomous maritime ecosystem by 2025, has welcomed Sea Machines Robotics as its latest recruit and Management Board member.

With AI and maritime autonomy as its primary focus, Sea Machines Robotics is a leading developer of autonomous command, control and advanced perception systems for vessels. Based in Boston, but with an international office network, Sea Machines operates one of the most active fleets testing autonomous ship technologies worldwide.

Drew Orvieto, Naval Architect and Senior Director of Product Management at Sea Machines will serve as the first board member within the United States for the One Sea ecosystem. Orvieto agreed to a two-year commitment where he will continue to advance acceptance and regulations around autonomous systems and applications in maritime operations globally.

One Sea Senior Ecosystem Lead, Päivi Haikkola, said, “We are delighted to have Sea Machines Robotics on board, as both a member and part of the One Sea Management Board, as we continue to work towards our 2025 goal and address the regulatory challenges facing autonomous ship operations. Sea Machines Robotics has been developing a range of intelligent technologies since 2015 which are helping unlock new opportunities and enhance vessel safety, performance and efficiency. This strongly aligns with One Sea’s mission to create an autonomous maritime ecosystem and a safer, more efficient operating environment.”

“We are now at a juncture where technological advances are outpacing the regulatory process to transform the maritime industry,” said Arthur Seaman, Product Manager, Government and Compliance, Sea Machines Robotics. “One Sea is at the forefront of driving the development of a regulatory framework for MASS. We are convinced that the MASS business sector needs strong and reliable leadership at the IMO. We are excited to join One Sea at this crucial time in the development of our industry’s future and look forward to working with One Sea and its members to achieve our common objectives.”

From its formation in 2016, the One Sea ecosystem has developed an advisory and advocacy role for stakeholders with an interest in the safety, efficiency and environmental gains available to the autonomous ship. Members include international maritime technology experts, such as, ABB, Cargotec, Finnpilot, Fintraffic, Haltian, Kongsberg, Monohakobi Technology Institute (MTI), TietoEVRY and Wärtsilä, as well as a range of stakeholders involved in aspects of vessel management.

Source: One Sea