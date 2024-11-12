One step closer to green and sustainable ship recycling in Asia

Major ship-recycling countries in Asia are taking steps to enhance compliance and safety in ship recycling across the region, in line with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (the Hong Kong Convention).

A workshop in Manila, Philippines (6-8 November) aimed to equip government officials from the region with the knowledge and skills needed to ratify, implement and enforce the Hong Kong Convention and related Guidelines.

The Hong Kong Convention (HKC) seeks to ensure that ships at the end of their operational lives are recycled safely, without posing unnecessary risks to human health and the environment. It places responsibilities and obligations on all parties concerned – including shipowners, ship building yards, ship recycling facilities, flag States, port States, and recycling States. The Convention will enter into force on 26 June 2025.

Thirty-two (32) participants from Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan and the Philippines were familiarized with the responsibilities and technical requirements for key stakeholders under the Convention. These include steps required for accession, challenges related to accession or implementation, and how to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Convention.

Participants examined case studies and took part in interactive discussions, sharing experiences and best practices from their respective countries. Of those represented, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, which together constitute over 85% of the world’s ship recycling capacity, have already acceded to the HKC, while China and the Philippines are working towards accession.

The workshop included site visits to two ship recycling yards in Manila, which provided valuable on-site training opportunities for participants to better understand ship recycling activities. Recommendations were provided to the ship recycling yards, on areas for improvement.

The workshop was delivered through IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP), and hosted by the Philippines, through the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). It forms part of the Organization’s work to support the world’s major ship recycling countries.

Source: IMO