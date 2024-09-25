OneCare Group announces a collaboration with Global Public Health Services for public health training

OneCare Group, a leading health and wellbeing platform for the maritime industry, announces the addition of cruise line public health courses from noted consultants Global Public Health Services. The courses will be offered via the OneLearn Global eLearning platform, which is part of OneCare Group.

Global Public Health Services (GPHS) consultants include public health and industry professionals with excellent regulatory knowledge and shipboard platform skills, using the most current regulations to ensure both motivation and retention. Their programmes integrate cruise line public health principles, regulatory requirements and industry standards for all levels of shipboard work performances.

OneCare Group Managing Director, Marinos Kokkinis said: “The programmes from GPHS are of the highest quality and we are thrilled to offer them via our OneLearn Global platform. The courses expand our already extensive offerings and provide an in-depth focus on public health.”

“By combining the industry expertise of GPHS with the resources of OneCare Group, we ensure a solid return on training investment,” says GPHS Managing Director, Catherine Arthur-Hirschenfang. “There is still significant unmet demand for public health education and training in the ocean, river cruise, and ferry sectors. Our partnership tackles this by delivering both online and onsite education, establishing us as the preferred provider for meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing public health standards across the cruise industry.”

GPHS offers two types of programmes: fulfilment training and vocational training. The fulfilment training includes remote, real-time training that is instructor-led and addresses regulatory requirements, checklists, and reporting best practices to meet international public health requirements.

The vocational training features eLearning courses based on regulatory/statutory compliance and operations manuals as an integrated tool for cruise line public health. The vocational programme covers public health culture training and utilises streamlined tools, assessments, and reporting with sustainable training development and cutting-edge content.

Both the fulfilment and vocational programmes are directed toward four distinct levels of cruise personnel: hires who are new to the cruise industry; mid-level managers and supervisory staff; upper-level hotel and technical operations managers; and shore-based executives and/or retail establishments.

Source: OneCare Group