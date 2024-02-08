OneCare Solutions announces merger with Marine Medical Solutions to enhance 360-degree health and wellbeing service to maritime industry

Leading health and wellbeing support service provider, OneCare Solutions (OCS) has reconfirmed its dedication to the health and wellbeing of passengers and crews through its recent collaboration with Marine Medical Solutions (MMS).

The medical services provider MMS, works with shipping companies from all maritime sectors to provide a range of medical support services, from a 24/7 telemedical helpline, biomedical preventative maintenance, medical formulary management, coordination of medical treatment ashore to running onboard medical facilities.

Following the successful addition of Mental Health Support Solutions (MHSS) under the OCS consortium, OCS is delighted to also be incorporating MMS to strengthen its position in the cruise, yacht, river, merchant and offshore markets and bringing medical support services in-house.

The partnership will boost OCS’ services that already include psychological assessments and consulting, a 24/7 mental health line and mental health trainings. In addition, through its partnership with MHSS, it is currently trialling a new initiative offering mental health support to passengers in the cruise sector.

This will now mean OCS can offer additional services in-house to the maritime sector, including Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME) management and audits of PEME Clinics as well as medical claims management for P&I Clubs and Clients.

Managing Director of OCS, Marinos Kokkinis said: “I am delighted OCS has entered into partnership with Marine Medical Solutions. OCS is dedicated to ensuring seafarers and passengers are provided with the full circle of health and wellbeing support services and having access to medical support is absolutely vital.

“This exciting partnership further solidifies our position in the industry and through MMS’ wealth of experience in the sector, we are delighted to add further medical services to our platform. Considering the vast experience of the MMS team in the maritime industry, we are looking forward to working with them and offering seafarers and passengers across the whole industry the full plethora of medical, mental health and wellbeing support services”.

Dr Jens Tülsner, founder and CEO of MMS, has an experienced background in the cruise industry, having held many roles in the sector. As well as being at the helm of MMS, he held previous roles as Medical Director of AIDA Cruises, Medical Director of a clinic for Emergency and Intensive Care Medicine, and Vice-President Medical and Public Health at Carnival Maritime.

Based in Germany, Dr Tülsner has also acted as Medical Advisor to the German Flag state authority and the German Ministry for Transport and Digitalisation.

Welcoming the partnership, he said: “We are very happy to be announcing our partnership with OneCare Solutions to ensure our medical services are combined with OCS’ holistic approach to the health and wellbeing of crews and passengers. We have an experienced team of medical professionals who can offer a wealth of medical services, and we look forward to beginning our journey with OCS.”

Source: OneCare Solutions