OneLearn Global leads the way into a new era of digitised training

Learning services provider, OneLearn Global (OLG) has launched an online eShop to empower seafarers who want to progress their careers – by investing in their own learning.

Seafarers will be able to take a host of courses, from compliance courses to soft skills courses and more. The courses, which have been approved by the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), are created for seafarers to take control of their learning. Self-paced and designed to give seafarers flexibility to train and learn on their own terms, this style of learning will especially be appealing to the millennial and Gen Z audiences who favour highly- focused, compact courses.

Amongst these is a series of Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) courses, which are now available on the OLG website. They cover a wide range of issues from Cyber Awareness and GDPR to Crisis Management and Human Behaviour. New courses are continually being developed and added to the eShop.

Capt. Jerry Mooney, Technical & Compliance Officer in the Seafarers & Manning Department at The Bahamas Maritime Authority, said: “The BMA is pleased to have been able to approve OneLearn Global’s online training courses. Courses which not only satisfy the requirements of the STCW Code, but also help both our clients and seafarers to obtain the necessary qualifications without the need for travel, accommodation, and additional expenses.”

Abhinava Narayana, CEO at OLG, said: “Educational tools should follow three simple rules. They must be relevant, they must be engaging/stimulating, and finally, they must be available on demand. We provide our seafarers with interactive, intuitive, mentally and visually stimulating courses, which are available on our eShop 24/7. This way, our eShop opens up opportunities and possibilities and lets the seafarer take control of his/her learning and career development.

“Digitalisation provides automation, increase in data quality and collection and structure to our daily routine. It was pivotal that OLG launched the eShop to deliver training at the touch of a button. Seafarers want control of their career and launching the eShop provides a new era in training to support them.

“Our training packages enable our customers to develop the skillsets they need at their leisure. We all want control of our career and development, and OLG is delivering digital solutions to enhance that learning,” he concluded.

Source: OneLearnGlobal