OneLearn Global prioritizes safety with the launch of its HAZMAT cargo handling eLearning course

The safety of seafarers is being prioritized with the launch of a new eLearning HAZMAT Certification course that covers the handling of all hazardous and dangerous materials and substances carried on board cargo vessels in bulk or package form.

Delivered by OneLearn Global, a leading provider of training solutions for the maritime, energy, hospitality and industrial sectors through its next-gen Learning Management Systems (LMS) platform, the interactive eLearning programme is mandatory training for all Masters, Deck officers and Ratings who are responsible for the handling or carrying of dangerous and hazardous substances on board ships. OLG’s HAZMAT course is accredited by IMarEST, the Institute of Marine, Engineering, Science and Technology. Successful completion of the Certification is valid for five years for cargo ships and three years for ships trading in US waters and satisfies both the IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) and US CFR Code 49 Codes of requirement.

The training course will cover the relevant tuition on labelling, marking, placarding, packing, stowage, segregation and compatibility provisions and description of purpose, as well as instruction on the dangerous goods transport documents and the available emergency recommended responses.

The comprehensive eLearning HAZMAT Course is designed to offer participants the knowledge and confidence to describe the content of goods covered in the IMDG code and US Dept of Transportation CFR 49. Ensuring crews have successfully completed this course will provide ship owners with the assurance that their teams have developed the knowledge and are well trained to manage the safe handling, stowage and securing of dangerous, hazardous and harmful cargoes and their effect on the safety of life and of the ship. The course training will enable seafarers to explain the precautionary measures in connection with different types of dangerous cargo and labelling identification. Students will understand the appropriate safeguards necessary for safe loading and unloading of HAZMAT cargoes and take full account of the nature, quantity, packing and stowage, including any special conditions prevailing on board. Additionally, students will be able to describe the correct action required in the event of any emergency such as fire, contamination or spillage and identify the Hazardous Dangerous Goods and relevant security risk.

OLG’s newly appointed CEO, Abhinava (Abhi) S. Narayana, said: “Shipping is a hazardous industry for those working at sea. As a maritime training provider our role is to develop and deliver courses that help protect the lives of seafarers – a responsibility that we take incredibly seriously.”

The 15-module eLearning course is divided into five modules. The coursework is delivered through interactive online tutorials with easy on-screen instruction and scenario-based activities, assessments and audio-visual content, appropriate for all learners. Upon completion of OLG’s eLearning HAZMAT course, participants will be invited to provide their feedback via the LMS survey.

Source: OneLearn