OneOcean and Simwave to collaborate on expanding and enhancing the delivery of advanced training services

OneOcean announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with Simwave, the Netherlands-based provider of training services, assessments, and applied research to the maritime sector.

The educational partnership will allow OneOcean’s customer base to benefit from Simwave’s best-practice expertise and extensive catalogue of online and classroom training courses. These include Bridge Resource Management (BRM), Convention on the Prevention of Collisions at Sea (COLREG) regulations, as well as technical training on bridge, engine, and cargo equipment.

Both companies will cooperate on the development of new and expanded training utilising OneOcean’s product offering and dynamic industry topic content, such as environmental risk and compliance issues.

“As an innovative and leading Maritime Centre of Excellence, Simwave seeks to cooperate with industry leaders in the creation of best-practice guidelines. We have found that various OneOcean products deliver notable added value to seafarers by enhancing safety, efficiency, and environmental awareness. We are, therefore, excited to be OneOcean’s educational partner in delivering both online and onsite training to the benefit of both companies,” said Marcel Kind, Simwave’s CEO.

The first online courses under this agreement will be available during the second quarter of this year. These will cover navigational requirements regarding digital passage and environmental planning. Additional training courses and best-practice guidelines will be added each quarter thereafter.

Nicholas Bourque, Chief Strategy Officer at OneOcean, commented: “OneOcean believes that software can play a key role in moving the industry forward to meet the ever-changing challenges it faces. However, this must go together with providing seafarers the latest training services. We are confident that this approach can help users to fully utilise the software tools available and enable our customers to adopt new technologies smoothly and effectively.”

Under this agreement, OneOcean will be able to utilise Simwave’s training facilities in the Netherlands, Manila, and Fort Lauderdale. The company has more than 5,000 m2 of training centre space and 59 maritime simulators at its Amsterdam facility. Simwave’s unique Learning Management and Competency Management systems provide crew competence monitoring and learning.

Source: OneOcean