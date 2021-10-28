OneOcean Boosts Support For Customers In South-East Asia With New Singapore Office Premises

OneOcean is excited to announce a new location for its Singapore office. Located in the Bugis area of the city, the move brings the company closer to its customer base in the region and will provide the benefits of flexible working for its staff, together with scope for growth in the future. Bugis Junction Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station is just below the new office, providing excellent transport links.

The maritime industry is in a period of rapid change, with the move towards digitalisation shifting demand from physical products to connected software solutions. This transition has accelerated with the impact of COVID, and many customers are now operating almost entirely digitally. OneOcean continues to invest heavily in this part of its business portfolio, as it maintains its own evolution into the industry’s leading SaaS (software as a service) solution provider for navigation, compliance and environmental management.

“This is a tremendously positive step for our operations in Singapore,” says Martin Taylor, CEO, OneOcean. “With the opening of our new office in Bugis, we are moving closer to our customers and providing a great environment for our staff to operate in and connect with customers. Bugis has seen tremendous change in the past few years, and OneOcean will now be a part of that as we continue to evolve our portfolio, presence and approach to supporting customers. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new office in the new year.”

The new OneOcean Singapore office will be open for business in December 2021. An official opening ceremony will take place in January 2022 with invitations to be issued closer to the date, restrictions permitting.

Source: OneOcean