OneOcean highlights advantages of superyacht Pay As YouSail service – enabling captains to be ready for any destination at the touch of a button

OneOcean, the recent merger of ChartCo and Marine Press, is highlighting to superyacht captains, navigation officers and management companies, the advantages of its Pay As You Sail (PAYS) digital solution system, that provides instant access to ENCs and is simply charged by use. The PAYS option provides great certainty and flexibility for crews of yachts with changing itineraries, ensuring they can always access the up to date charts they need at the touch of a button, whatever the destination.

Superyachts using OneOcean’s PAYS service will be tracked and only charged for ENC permits according to the routes that they actually sail. As owners’ requirements and itineraries regularly alter, the PAYS option gives captains peace of mind that they will be prepared for any eventuality.

OneOcean PAYS enables all ENCs to be available for planning and within the ECDIS and these are completely free to use to plan voyages to any destination worldwide. Payment will only be taken if and when the vessel reaches the area covered by that chart.

Chris Warde, OneOcean’s Head of Superyachts, said: “We have a number of yachts successfully running PAYS through OneOcean with excellent feedback. We now want to raise awareness among captains and management companies about what a time-efficient and cost-effective option OneOceans’ PAYS service is; allowing crews to keep passage planning simple, while maintaining navigational compliance across the globe.”

PAYS is part of OneOcean’s offering to streamline navigation and compliance practises for superyacht crews, allowing them more time to focus on providing the best possible service for owners and guests. Making use of the firm’s single unitary platform enables crews to simplify the increasingly onerous task of navigation and regulatory demands and stay on top of chart updates no matter how demanding the schedule. Yachts are also provided with weekly updates, exported to ECDIS via USB, DVD or network transfer.

OneOcean’s unitary platform brings together a suite of applications, all with a single purpose to make life easier for captains and crews. These include e-navigation platform PassageManager, searchable digital maritime regulation database Regs4Ships, remote monitoring facilitator FleetManager and EnviroManager which informs crews about worldwide discharge and emissions regulation zones.

Source: OneOcean