OneOcean launches EnviroManager+

OneOcean has made some clever advancements to its world-leading environmental compliance platform and today announces the launch of EnviroManager+. This unique new add-on to EnviroManager enables shipping companies to apply their own environmental procedures in an instant, to deliver timely, position-based information and clarity across the fleet with location specific policies.

Available to commercial maritime companies as well as cruise and superyacht operators, EnviroManager+ allows company-specific regulations to be applied across a full fleet, a select group, vessel type or location. Updates can be added and deployed within minutes to reflect company policies and ensure position-based data is delivered quickly. This ensures crews have the right information at the right time to make the best decisions.

Today’s ever-changing environmental regulations mean that companies must ensure vessels are operating efficiently to avoid penalties incurred for non-compliance. EnviroManager+ has been developed to help mitigate the risk of making costly errors such as straying into territorial waters, for example, extra buffers and instructions can be added to indicate when and where it is best to drop anchor. By incorporating bespoke procedures and regulations, EnviroManager+ enables ship operators and management companies to go above and beyond minimum regulation requirements whilst demonstrating that they are doing their bit to promote environmental awareness.

“We are delighted to announce the roll out of EnviroManager+ to the maritime industry,” said OneOcean’s CEO, Martin Taylor. “Through insights gathered from customer input, we identified a need for shoreside teams to provide onboard crew with clear guidance around company policies quickly and timely. Understanding what actions can be undertaken based on company policies, in relation to maritime legislation and the location of a vessel, is a big task for onboard crew. Our aim is to help the shipping industry go above and beyond minimum regulatory requirements, providing customers with a practical way to enforce company policies and reduce risk.”

EnviroManager+ can instruct vessels to carry out a number of checks and procedures before entering local or environmentally controlled zones such as US Waters. Customised messages can be created and displayed alongside the regulations within EnviroManager for the company’s crew to see.

Currently, unrivalled, solutions like EnviroManager+ set OneOcean apart from the rest of the competition. OneOcean solutions solve multiple issues and integrate with existing monitoring and management systems, supplying both onshore and onboard teams with the crucial real-time information they need, when they need it.

Source: OneOcean