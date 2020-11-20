OneOcean releases the next generation of Docmap

OneOcean is proud to announce the latest release of its leading global Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) management system – Docmap 9.

DocMap is the leading global HSEQ management system which eliminates complex and time-consuming paper trails, simplifying safety and risk management. The software supports the creation of all types of documentation, from certificates and forms to inspections and risk assessments, helping mariners fulfil their safety obligations effectively and efficiently.

Docmap 9 (DM 9) has a number of new functionalities and improved user experience that will cement its position as the most advanced solution for HSEQ management within the industry. The cutting-edge technology ensures that HSEQ requirements are maintained to the highest levels.

The sophisticated new system has a fresh, modern user interface and provides connection in real-time for teams to collaborate on safety management challenges. This importantly aids owners, managers, and safety officers to inspire a safety culture within the organisation by giving them the enhanced tools to share and increase knowledge around the business.

Thanks to the software’s improvements, customers can now automatically schedule regular activities and initiate tasks to provide greater control by shoreside teams. The search functionality has been significantly improved and there is now the option for group configuration by roles, fleets, and areas of operation.

Early adopters of OneOcean’s DM 9 have the advantage of a faster system speed while also benefiting from accessing data and interacting through APIs with external software components, allowing them to connect to external systems like certificates for vessels.

Speaking about the new release, Martin Taylor, OneOcean’s CEO said, “Docmap 9 is excellent for our lighthouse customers who want to adopt the most progressive technology. Docmap 9 has a state-of-the-art graphical user interface as well as a number of advanced cybersecurity improvements which we have been implementing across all areas of our business. Docmap is key for shoreside and onboard teams and the new software mitigates risk to the maximum. We look forward to helping our customers adopt the most advanced HSEQ management tool in the industry.”

Docmap, as the leading solution for maritime HSEQ, sits alongside the other core OneOcean solutions for navigation, compliance and environmental monitoring on the OneOcean platform which is in use across over 15,000 vessels.

Source: OneOcean