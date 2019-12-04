OneOcean’s unitary platform will connect the whole maritime industry says CEO

Transparency and intelligent data at forefront of OneOcean’s plans to drive change and improve efficiency

Following the formation of OneOcean, Martin Taylor, the new firm’s CEO, has outlined its ambitions to accelerate change and “connect the whole maritime industry”. OneOcean is now the largest digital solutions provider in the maritime sector and will bring down barriers between ship and shore-side teams through its increasingly interconnected maritime technology.

“OneOcean will play a major part in accelerating the rate of change in the maritime industry,” promised Taylor, explaining it will do so by “providing the richest maritime data set, optimised for simple, informed decision making.”

The company will draw on its unrivalled strength in R&D to further develop innovative maritime software solutions to guide the shipping industry through the rapidly evolving digital landscape. At the same time, it will continue to simplify the increasingly onerous task of global regulatory compliance for crew and operators.

Commenting that the maritime industry is currently fragmented, Taylor explained OneOcean’s solutions will pull together data and systems from a wide range of sources from legislation to detailed Port data and revolutionary tracking software; to provide a value-add to customers and the industry.

He added: “OneOcean’s unitary platform will connect all ship and shore-based operators – linking owners, managers and crew with port information, regulations, safety and environmental requirements – to enhance operational efficiency across the board. Transforming data into intelligent information will also provide transparency and enable informed decisions to be made by our customers, resulting in true reductions in total operational costs.”

Taylor continued: “OneOcean will also help anticipate problems in advance. It already automatically flags up anomalies – set according to user preference – such as a weather scenario affecting a voyage plan or environmental discrepancies between operations and regulations. In addition, it will highlight a range of issues captains and shore-based crew face in day-to-day ship operations, such as likely late arrivals or possible berth delays, to aid planning.”

London-based ChartCo merged with Montreal-based Marine Press on October 31st to form OneOcean, the largest digital solutions provider in the maritime industry. Nearly 20,000 vessels are currently supported by OneOcean’s digital navigation and regulatory compliance solutions. OneOcean benefits from increased scale, geographic footprint and the largest R&D capability in the sector.

Source: OneOcean