ONGC sells April-loading Russian Sokol crude at 10-month-low premium-sources

Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading April 8-14 at a premium of around $4.30 a barrel to Dubai quotes to China’s Unipec, two trade sources said.

The premium is the lowest since April 2019, as China’s coronavirus outbreak has reduced demand from the world’s largest oil importer.

Companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters.

Prior to this, Exxon Mobil Corp sold three of four Russian Sokol crude cargoes loading in March to early April at premiums of $7.80 to $8.10 a barrel to Dubai quotes, while ONGC sold one cargo loading March 12-18 at a premium of around $8.40 a barrel.

