ONGC sells Feb-March Russian Sokol crude at lower premium-sources

in Freight News 14/01/2020

Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude SOK-DUB loading Feb. 27-March 4 at a premium of around $8.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes, lower than the spot premium seen last month, three traders said.

The buyer of the cargo was likely trading house Vitol.

In December, ONGC sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading Jan. 31-Feb. 6 at a premium of around $$8.80-$8.90 a barrel to Dubai quotes.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang)

