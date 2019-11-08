ONGC sells January Russian Sokol crude at high premium-sources

Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh sold one cargo of January-loading Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $9.25 a barrel to Dubai quotes, hovering around its highest level since September 2013, two traders said on Friday

* The buyer of the cargo was likely trading house Glencore

* ONGC offered the 700,000-barrel cargo to load over Jan. 4-10

* Prior to this, ONGC sold one cargo of December-loading Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $9.20-9.25 a barrel to Dubai quotes

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang)