ONGC sells Nov-loading Sokol crude at higher premiums – sources

Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh Ltd has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude at a higher premium of about $7.1 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender, two trade sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* Details of the buyer were not immediately known

* ONGC offered the cargo to load over Nov. 24-30

* Prior to this, ONGC sold its third Oct-loading Sokol crude cargo at a premium of about $5.75 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)