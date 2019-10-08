ONGC Videsh sells Dec-loading Russian Sokol crude at highest premium in 5 yrs-sources

Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $8.3 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, the highest since mid-2014 SOK-DUB, three trade sources told Reuters.

The 700,000-barrel cargo was offered to load between Dec. 7-13.

The buyer of the cargo was not immediately known.

Prior to this, Exxon Mobil sold two November-loading Russian Sokol crude cargoes at premiums of around $6.9 a barrel to Dubai quotes. Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)