Only Equity Index for Transport: Women in Transport Launches Its Second Annual Survey to Further Drive Change in the Sector

Today marks a pivotal moment for the transport industry as Women in Transport launches its second annual Women in Transport Equity Index Survey, the only global benchmark for tracking diversity and equity in the transport sector. Building on last year’s pioneering survey, the 2024 Equity Index will provide critical insights into gender representation, diversity and workforce inclusion across the industry. With 2023 data in hand for meaningful year-on-year comparisons, this survey serves as a new chapter for measurable, impactful change.

As the only global data-driven, whole-sector transport report of its kind focused exclusively on UK companies, the Women in Transport Equity Index identifies, quantifies, and highlights both areas of good practice and those in urgent need of reform.

The 2024 survey, opening on 5 November, is accessible only to UK-based transport companies or departments and leverages Work180’s platform for streamlined data submission. Returning participants benefit from pre-populated responses, allowing for quick updates—a unique feature that underscores Women in Transport’s commitment to making data collection thorough and accessible.

The Seafarers’ Charity is this year’s gold sponsor with a pledge for long-term support, anchoring the survey alongside silver sponsors Album, First Bus, and Image Line Communications, exemplifying the industry’s collective dedication to an equitable future. However, further sponsorship is actively sought to fully cover the survey’s operational costs, signalling a rallying call for the sector to stand behind this critical endeavour.

“This year’s survey is about building on the momentum of 2023 to drive meaningful change in the industry,” said Daljit Kalirai, Interim CEO of Women in Transport. “By providing companies with year-on-year insights, we are creating a powerful tool to track progress, spotlight achievements, and encourage accountability across the sector. Equity and diversity are vital to the future of transport, and we’re proud to lead this essential work.”

New Features and Benefits in 2024 for Enhanced Impact

The enhanced 2024 survey, featuring 17 mandatory and 13 optional questions, digs deeper into intersectional diversity factors impacting workforce composition and leadership structures. Participants will also gain access to a rich information hub with resources and templates to support meaningful diversity and inclusion initiatives within their organisations.

Top-performing companies will be recognised in the 2024 report, with the leading five in each sector receiving a certificate and marketing badge, highlighting their commitment to setting a standard for equity in the industry.

2023 Findings Demand the Urgency of Sector-wide Reform

The 2023 survey highlighted significant gender inequities within transport: only 23% of the workforce identified as women, most of whom were not in transport-specific roles. Alarmingly, 58% of organisations reported a gender pay gap exceeding 11%, while more than half lacked any formal diversity goals. Such disparities reinforce the Equity Index’s role as an essential accountability measure, driving industry-wide

“The findings from last year’s survey were stark, illustrating both progress and the significant work still ahead,” said Daljit Kalirai, Interim CEO of Women in Transport. “The 2024 survey builds on that momentum, inviting every transport organisation to join us in making equity a non-negotiable pillar of the sector.”

Industry Leaders Imperative Call for Action

Deborah Layde, Chief Executive of The Seafarers’ Charity, stressed the survey’s transformative potential: “The Women in Transport Equity Index goes beyond measurement; it catalyses essential change across the industry. Supporting this initiative is vital to building a more inclusive future, and we are proud to play a role.”

Gemma Lloyd, CEO at Work180, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Women in Transport to support the launch of the Transport Equity Index 2024. This pioneering tool not only highlights critical gaps in transport equity but also underscores the importance of creating inclusive environments within this essential industry. At WORK180, we believe in the power of data to drive real change, and the Transport Equity Index offers a much-needed benchmark for organisations committed to advancing gender equity in transport. Together, we aim to drive actionable insights and empower businesses to build a more equitable future for all.”

Sue Terpilowski OBE, Equity Index lead at Women in Transport, underscored the Index’s importance in the broader movement towards an equitable sector: “A diverse workforce is foundational to a fair, sustainable transport future. We call on companies everywhere to engage with the survey and lead the way in setting a new global standard for equality in transport.”

How to Participate in the 2024 Women in Transport Equity Index Survey:

Visit the WORK180 dedicated survey page: https://work180.com/en-gb/for-employers/how-we-can-help/women-in-transport-index-survey

How it now works in just 2 clicks – press “Get Started”, complete and submit the survey

Source: Women in Transport