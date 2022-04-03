Onshore construction of China-funded container terminal project kicks off in Egypt

The groundbreaking ceremony of the foundation treatment of Abu Qir Marine Port Container Terminal Project was held in the coastal city of Alexandria in Egypt.

It marked the official start of the onshore construction of the project and laid a solid foundation for accelerating the construction of the main body of the project.

The terminal was constructed by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC).

Source: Xinhua