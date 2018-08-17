OOCL Customer Advisory

We are pleased to share with you that through COSCO Shipping Holdings, CHINA COSCO SHIPPING Group is now the majority shareholder of OOIL group as of July 24th. This is an exciting milestone for OOCL and our customers, and a significant event for our industry.

The new management of OOIL and OOCL was announced on August 3 2018. Captain Xu Lirong will serve as the Chairman of OOIL. Current OOCL CEO, Andy Tung will remain as Co-CEO with Mr Wang Haimin also appointed Co-CEO.

We want to reassure our customers that this does not change how we work together and our commitment to our partnership with you. OOCL remains committed to delivering superior service with a clear dual-brand strategy between OOCL and COSCO. We believe this transaction is an essential step to ensure the long-term competitiveness of OOCL in a rapidly changing industry and will ensure our customers benefit from access to an even wider network and superior services. We will achieve this while maintaining the separate listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, maintaining OOCL branding, and maintaining management & staff of the OOIL Group.

Source: OOCL