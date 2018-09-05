OOCL Expands GHG Reporting and Verification Scope

Over the years, OOCL has been taking concrete, meaningful and progressive steps in our long-term commitment to protecting the environment and reducing emissions in the communities where we operate by meeting our Greenhouse Gas (GHG) verification targets spanning from Scopes 1 to 3. Today, we are pleased to announce that our GHG Scope 3 reporting and verification has successfully been expanded to include indirect emissions from not only business travel by air for employees of our Hong Kong office, but also for our two terminals, namely the Long Beach Container Terminal, LLC. (LBCT LLC) in the United States, and the Kaohsiung Container Terminal (KAOCT) in Taiwan.

OOCL is committed to reaching higher standards and transparency levels in our GHG reporting which are all in accordance with the “Greenhouse Gas Protocol – A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard.” In addition to our work related to GHG, OOCL has also been taking a leadership role in building our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) profile to tackle a wider spectrum of environmental challenges we face across the industry.

Through our continual engagement in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations, we are constantly reviewing our efforts and progress in reducing emissions, promoting environmental care and conserving natural resources which all contribute to the success and comprehensiveness of our overall sustainability profile. We do this in all areas of our business – on land and at sea – from our vessels to our terminals, offices and containers. The achievements we have made to date are very important to our sustainability work in addressing the “SDG 13: Climate Action” component of emission reduction and climate change mitigation.

“Given our excellent progress and solid track record in GHG reductions, we believe the comprehensive data disclosure and the expanded verification commitments we have made demonstrates how serious and successful we have been in integrating sustainability into our corporate strategy and promoting best practices in the industry.” said Mr. Stephen Ng, Director of Trades of OOCL. “We will not be complacent and as we move forward, we will continue to review our ESG targets and strategies to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our stakeholders and to further strengthen our sustainability profile.”

Verified by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), this is the fifth consecutive year that OOCL has achieved dual reporting standards through the use of Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) and ISO 14064-1:2006 verification tools to certify the transparency, accuracy, completeness, consistency and relevance of OOCL’s data disclosure on Greenhouse Gas emissions.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Piet Mast, Senior Vice President, Regional Marine and Offshore Manager, South Asia, Middle East and Africa of Lloyd‘s Register said: “By continuing to stay committed to reducing greenhouse gas emission, OOCL has once again demonstrated to LR a robust system and process in greenhouse gas emission reporting. Meanwhile OOCL remains in compliance with BSR CCWG’s procedures and guidance which is another strong indicator in sustainability. We have full faith that OOCL will continue to have this as a priority in the forthcoming years.”

Throughout the verification process, OOCL prepared all the proper documentation and records showing the effective management and internal controls for collecting and reporting of the required data to meet the dual standards. It also verified the adequacy of the processes being implemented in managing the consumption and emissions data of our vessels, terminals and head office. We are pleased that not a single discrepancy, misstatement and nonconformity was identified.

“Orient Overseas Container Line” and “OOCL” are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL”) and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company (0316) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, OOCL is one of the world’s largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with more than 360 offices in 70 countries. Linking Asia, Europe, North America, the Mediterranean, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Australia/New Zealand, the company offers transportation services to all major east/west trading economies of the world. OOCL is one of the leading international carriers serving China, providing a full range of logistics and transportation services throughout the country. It is also an industry leader in the use of information technology and e-commerce to manage the entire cargo process. Source: OOCL