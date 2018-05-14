OOCL Honored with HKAEE Gold Standing and Recognized for Outstanding Green Leadership

OOCL is proud to have received the 2017 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE) Gold Award in the Transport and Logistics Sector category at a ceremony held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 4 May, 2018. Recognized by the community as one of the most prestigious and reputable environmental award schemes in Hong Kong, the HKAEE encourages businesses and organizations to embrace green management and innovation with the opportunity to benchmark their environmental performance and commitments towards best practices within their sectors.

When OOCL first participated in the HKAEE Award and won the Gold standing in 2012, it was a tremendous encouragement for us to continue building on our environmental initiatives over the years. According to the HKAEE rules, a Gold recipient cannot participate in the awards program the following year, but to show our commitment and consistent performance in our environmental initiatives, OOCL participated in the awards program in 2014 to receive our second Gold and we are very honored by this latest win, which is a testimony of our long-standing support and leadership for sustainable development in the industry.

For the first time in the awards program, and in addition to the HKAEE Gold Award, a new “Outstanding Green Leadership Award” was introduced this year to recognize ten top performers demonstrating excellent performance in the aspect of green leadership. From over 1,600 eligible applicants in 15 industry sectors, OOCL is very proud to be one of the first recipients of this award.

Reflecting on our achievement from receiving the HKAEE Gold Award from the Honorable Mrs. Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, OOCL Director of Trades Mr. Stephen Ng said: “As a global carrier with our roots deep in Hong Kong, OOCL is very pleased to be acknowledged for our commitment and performance in sustainable development and improving the environment in our city by achieving this Gold standing. This is certainly a huge encouragement for us to do even better, growing our business responsibly to ensure long term sustainability and achieving higher levels of operational excellence.”

Over the years, OOCL has consistently outperformed many international requirements and industry standards by proactively taking on a leadership role in implementing many important initiatives to address global environmental challenges. They include green investment on our assets, development of green IT solutions, Greenhouse Gas management, and participation in global environmental initiatives, contributing to the success and development of our environmental sustainability profile.

As a responsible and committed member of the international community, OOCL will continue to strive for further improvements in all aspects of our business for a greener future in the generations to come.

“Orient Overseas Container Line” and “OOCL” are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL”) and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company (0316) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, OOCL is one of the world’s largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with more than 360 offices in 70 countries. Linking Asia, Europe, North America, the Mediterranean, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Australia/New Zealand, the company offers transportation services to all major east/west trading economies of the world. OOCL is one of the leading international carriers serving China, providing a full range of logistics and transportation services throughout the country. It is also an industry leader in the use of information technology and e-commerce to manage the entire cargo process.

Source: OOCL