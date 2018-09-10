OOCL introduces new Asia–East Africa direct services

With our focus to expand our business network in the East African market and to meet the growing demand for quality services in this region, OOCL is pleased to introduce our new Asia – East Africa products, namely the Asia–East Africa Service 1 (EAX1), Asia–East Africa Service 2 (EAX2), Asia–East Africa Service 3 (EAX3) and Asia–East Africa Service 4 (EAX4) from September 2018. Our new products will provide customers with competitive and reliable services between the Far East and East Africa with direct calls to strategic ports such as Mombasa and Dar Es Salaam.

PORT ROTATIONS

• Asia–East Africa Service 1 (EAX1): Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Mombasa – Dar Es Salaam – Penang – Singapore – Nansha – Qingdao

• Asia–East Africa Service 2 (EAX2): Dalian – Tianjin – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Colombo – Mombasa – Dar Es Salaam – Colombo – Singapore – Shanghai – Dalian

• Asia–East Africa Service 3 (EAX3): Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Colombo – Mombasa – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Shanghai

• Asia–East Africa Service 4 (EAX4): Singapore – Port Kelang – Colombo – Dar Es Salam – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore

COMMENCEMENT OF SERVICE

• EAX1: effective with the Kota Makmur departing from Shanghai on September 19

• EAX2: effective with the Nekad departing from Dalian on September 4

• EAX3: effective with the Livorno departing from Shanghai on September 6

• EAX4: effective with the Victoria Schulte departing from Singapore on September 9

Source: OOCL