OOCL introduces Pacific China South Express (PCSX) service in the Trans-Pacific network
In response to the evolving needs of the market, we are pleased to announce the launch of Pacific China South Express (PCSX) service in the Trans-Pacific network to satisfy customers’ needs for fast and reliable shipping.
The Pacific China South Express (PCSX) is a brand new service designed to offer express linkage from South China to Long Beach (LBCT).
PCSX port rotation: Shanghai – Fuqing – Xiamen – Yantian – Long Beach – Shanghai
PCSX will begin the first sailing with ETA Shanghai on 20 November.
Source: OOCL