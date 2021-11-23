OOCL introduces Pacific China South Express (PCSX) service in the Trans-Pacific network

Recent News

  

In response to the evolving needs of the market, we are pleased to announce the launch of Pacific China South Express (PCSX) service in the Trans-Pacific network to satisfy customers’ needs for fast and reliable shipping.

The Pacific China South Express (PCSX) is a brand new service designed to offer express linkage from South China to Long Beach (LBCT).

PCSX port rotation: Shanghai – Fuqing – Xiamen – Yantian – Long Beach – Shanghai

PCSX will begin the first sailing with ETA Shanghai on 20 November.
Source: OOCL

