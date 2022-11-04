OOCL launches East Africa Express (EAX5) to offer express linkage between India, Middle East, and East Africa
To enhance our network coverage in the emerging markets, we are very pleased to launch a new service East Africa Express 5 (EAX5) in our Asia –Africa network to provide a comprehensive port coverage in the regions. In addition to OOCL’s existing loops EAX1 / 3 / 4, this new service will offer direct connections between India Subcontinent / Middle East and East Africa, with a competitive transit time of 9 /14 days from Abu Dhabi / Mundra to Mombasa respectively.
The new service will commence from Nhava Sheva ETA 22/ November / 2022.
Source: OOCL