OOCL launches East Africa Express (EAX5) to offer express linkage between India, Middle East, and East Africa

in International Shipping News 04/11/2022

To enhance our network coverage in the emerging markets, we are very pleased to launch a new service East Africa Express 5 (EAX5) in our Asia –Africa network to provide a comprehensive port coverage in the regions. In addition to OOCL’s existing loops EAX1 / 3 / 4, this new service will offer direct connections between India Subcontinent / Middle East and East Africa, with a competitive transit time of 9 /14 days from Abu Dhabi / Mundra to Mombasa respectively.

The new service will commence from Nhava Sheva ETA 22/ November / 2022.


Source: OOCL

