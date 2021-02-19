OOCL Logistics Continues Expansion in the Latin America Market

OOCL Logistics is excited to announce the expansion of our global network with the establishment of the OOCL Logistics (Costa Rica), S.R.L. office at a formal opening ceremony held on February 15th, 2021. This new office is an important milestone for OOCL Logistics as our first wholly-owned location in Latin America and a flagship office that will strengthen our ability to deliver quality services and build stronger business relationships with customers throughout Central America and global clients active in this trade region.

This expansion is an important step towards our commitment to continue the growth of the OOCL Logistics’ brand and network in the region which currently includes multiple locations throughout South America and the Caribbean. OOCL Logistics strategically selected Costa Rica to aggressively expand our reach to offer innovative, customized supply chain solutions throughout Latin America. In addition, our Costa Rica office will also play an instrumental role in enhancing our operational efficiency within the Americas region, providing more comprehensive and competitive services to our customers.

In parallel with this expansion initiative, we will continue to work closely with our business partners and exclusive agents to ensure all regional trucking, shipping, and air freight operations are moving seamlessly and according to the needs of our clients’ global supply chains.

Source: OOCL