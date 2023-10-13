OOCL Names its Sixth Eco-friendly 24,188 TEU Mega Vessel “OOCL Gdynia”

Yesterday, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) held the naming ceremony of a 24,188 TEU newbuilding at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) shipyard. This mega containership is named OOCL Gdynia. Following its naming, OOCL will have received half of the twelve eco-friendly 24,000 TEU class series vessels ordered in 2020 by the company.

OOCL was honored to have Mr. Takashi Yanai, the Corporate Officer as well as the General Manager of Logistics Infrastructure Business Division of Sumitomo Corporation as the guest of honor of the ceremony and Mrs. Yoshiko Yanai, mother of Mr. Takashi Yanai, as the vessel sponsor to name and bless the new vessel.

Mr. Teddy Fung, Director of Trades at OOCL, said at the ceremony: “Equipped with the latest technology and green features, this series of new vessels will gradually upgrade OOCL’s existing fleet. This not only can fulfill our customers and the public expectations of energy saving and carbon reduction, but also shows OOCL’s determination to stay at the forefront of industry development. Looking forward, with OOCL’s “Take it personally” spirit, we will continue to actively respond to the evolving market and bring even better and greener end-to-end services to our customers.”

Source: OOCL