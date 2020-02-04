OOCL operational updates: China

In view of the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak, we are taking appropriate steps across our global network in order to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the continuity of high levels of service to our customers.

At this time, we would like to offer you the latest update on our operations:

Extension of holiday in China

An extension of the Chinese National New Year has been announced by the Chinese government in order to contain the spread of the virus. Please see below the expected reopening dates for our offices in China:

​City ​ ​Reopening Date* ​North China ​Beijing ​北京 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Changsha ​长沙 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Chengdu ​成都 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Chongqing ​重庆 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Dalian ​大连 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Fuzhou ​福州 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Hangzhou ​杭州 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Hefei ​合肥 ​10/Feb/2020 ​Jingmen ​荆门 ​14/Feb/2020 ​Jiujiang ​九江 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Lianyungang ​连云港 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Luchaogang ​芦潮港 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Nanjing 南京​ ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Nantong ​南通 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Ningbo ​宁波 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Qingdao ​青岛 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Shanghai ​上海 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Shaoxing ​绍兴 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Shenyang ​沈阳 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Suzhou ​苏州 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Tianjin ​天津 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Wenzhou ​温州 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Wuhan ​武汉 ​​14/Feb/2020 ​Xiamen ​厦门 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Xian ​西安 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Yangzhou ​扬州 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Yiwu ​义乌 ​​10/Feb/2020 Zhangjiagang ​张家港 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Zhengzhou ​郑州 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Zhoushan ​舟山 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​South China and Hong Kong ​ ​​ ​Dongguan ​东莞 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Foshan ​佛山 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Guangzhou ​广州 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Haikou ​海口 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Hong Kong ​香港 ​​Already Reopened ​Kunming ​昆明 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Shantou ​汕头 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Shenzhen ​深圳 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Zhanjiang ​湛江 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Zhongshan ​中山 ​​10/Feb/2020 ​Zhuhai ​珠海 ​​10/Feb/2020

*subject to change

In order to ensure our smooth operations, OOCL staff are available to serve our customers’ requirements in this special period before normal office operations are resumed. For detailed contact information and updated operational status, please click here for North China region and here for South China region.

Arrangement on detention calculation

In consideration of this global situation, extra exemption period for detention calculation from 25 January to 9 February is being offered to our customers but excludes other items such as storage and monitoring fees. This arrangement is applicable to inbound and outbound cargoes of Northern and Southern China.

Source: OOCL