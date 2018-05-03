OOCL Posts Improved First Quarter Results

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the “Company”) has adopted a policy of announcing unaudited operational updates for Orient Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) on a quarterly basis. This announcement sets out the unaudited operational update for OOCL for the first quarter of 2018 (ended 31st March 2018).

The comparative figures for the first quarter of 2017 (ended 31st March 2017) are also disclosed in this announcement.

For the first quarter of 2018 (ended 31st March 2018), total volumes were 7.5% up from the same period last year. Total revenues increased by 16.3% to US Dollars 1,378.6 million.

Loadable capacity increased by 16.0% and the overall load factor was 6.4% lower than the same period in 2017. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 8.3% compared to the first quarter of last year.



