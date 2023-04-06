OOCL Reports Decrease in Liftings, But Big Increase in Total Revenues for the First Quarter of 2023

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the “Company”) has adopted a policy of announcing unaudited operational updates for Orient Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) on a quarterly basis. This announcement sets out the unaudited operational update for OOCL for the first quarter ended 31st March 2023. The comparative figures for the first quarter ended 31st March 2022 are also disclosed in this announcement

For the first quarter ended 31st March 2023, total revenues decreased by 57.8% to US Dollars 2,175.5 million, as compared to the same period in 2022. Total liftings decreased by 3.2% but the loadable capacity increased slightly by 0.7%. The overall load factor was 3.3% lower than the same period in 2022. Overall average revenue per TEU decreased by 56.4% compared to the first quarter of last year.

he Board wishes to remind investors that this operational update for the first quarter ended 31st March 2023 is based on the Group’s internal records and management accounts and has not been reviewed or audited by the auditor. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on the operational update for the first quarter ended 31st March 2023. Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

