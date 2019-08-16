OOCL to withdraw several Trans-Pacific sailings

In response to the expected low seasonal demand, OOCL announces the withdrawal of the following Trans-Pacific sailings:

Pacific China South 1 (PCS1)

• APL FULLERTON E/W:

ETA Fuqing on August 24 in Week 34 for EASTBOUND, and ETA Los Angeles on September 14 in Week 37 for WESTBOUND

• Service resumes with CMA CGM G. WASHINGTON (GWS) 390E/W:

ETA Fuqing on September 1 in Week 35 for EASTBOUND, and ETA Los Angeles on September 21 in Week 38 for WESTBOUND

Pacific North West 2 (PNW2)

• CMA CGM TUTICORIN E/W: ETA Yantian on August 26 in Week 35 for EASTBOUND, and ETA Seattle on September 15 in Week 37 for WESTBOUND

• Service resumes with APL DUBLIN (DBL) 398E/W:

ETA Yantian on September 2 in Week 36 for EASTBOUND, and ETA Seattle on September 22 in Week 38 for WESTBOUND

Source: OOCL