OOCL: Trans-Pacific Trade – Service Update

In response to the expected low seasonal demand, we would like to inform you of the withdrawal of the following Trans-Pacific sailings:

Pacific North West 1 (PNW1)

• OOCL OAKLAND (OAK) 084E/W:

ETA Shekou on June 8 in Week 23 for EASTBOUND, and

ETA Vancouver on June 24 in Week 26 for WESTBOUND

• Service resumes with OOCL VANCOUVER (OVN) 108E/W:

ETA Shekou on June 15 in Week 24 for EASTBOUND, and

ETA Vancouver on July 1 in Week 27 for WESTBOUND

East Coast China 2 (ECC2)

• APL HOUSTON E/W:

ETA Qingdao on June18 in Week 25 for EASTBOUND, and

ETA Savannah on July 19 in Week 29 for WESTBOUND

• Service resumes with EVER LAMBENT (LMT) 042E/W:

ETA Qingdao on June 25 in Week 26 for EASTBOUND, and

ETA Savannah on July 26 in Week 30 for WESTBOUND

Source: OOCL