OOCL: Trans-Pacific Trade – Service Update
In response to the expected low seasonal demand, we would like to inform you of the withdrawal of the following Trans-Pacific sailings:
Pacific North West 1 (PNW1)
• OOCL OAKLAND (OAK) 084E/W:
ETA Shekou on June 8 in Week 23 for EASTBOUND, and
ETA Vancouver on June 24 in Week 26 for WESTBOUND
• Service resumes with OOCL VANCOUVER (OVN) 108E/W:
ETA Shekou on June 15 in Week 24 for EASTBOUND, and
ETA Vancouver on July 1 in Week 27 for WESTBOUND
East Coast China 2 (ECC2)
• APL HOUSTON E/W:
ETA Qingdao on June18 in Week 25 for EASTBOUND, and
ETA Savannah on July 19 in Week 29 for WESTBOUND
• Service resumes with EVER LAMBENT (LMT) 042E/W:
ETA Qingdao on June 25 in Week 26 for EASTBOUND, and
ETA Savannah on July 26 in Week 30 for WESTBOUND
Source: OOCL