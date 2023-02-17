OOCL Welcomes its First 24,188 TEU Container Vessel “OOCL Spain”

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) is delighted to introduce the first 24,188 TEU mega vessel to its fleet. The new vessel was officially named “OOCL Spain” at a ceremony held today at the No.2 outfitting quay of Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) in Nantong, China.

Capable of carrying up to 24,188 twenty-foot container boxes, and having a total length of 399.99 meters and a width of 61.3 meters, the OOCL Spain was built by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. This scale makes her not only the first of OOCL’s vessels to exceed the 24,000 TEU threshold, but also places her among the very largest container ships in the world (as measured by carrying capacity). The vessel has been awarded three “Smart Ship” notations by the American Bureau of Shipping (“ABS”). This is recognition that OOCL’s use of the latest intelligent technology onboard, together with big data acquisition, will optimize the operations of the OOCL Spain, enabling fuel efficiency improvements, gains in structural health monitoring, and long-term navigational safety.

OOCL invited Ms. LIU Xuewen, Vice President of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. to name the vessel. The solar technology company LONGi is not only a business partner of OOCL, but also shares our goal of combating climate change through active technological progress.

The naming ceremony of the OOCL Spain was successfully completed in the presence of a number of distinguished guests, including representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, governmental departments from Jiangsu Province and Nantong, management executives and colleagues from COSCO SHIPPING Group, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, COSCO SHIPPING Lines, and many customers and business partners.

OOCL Spain is the first of a series of six 24,188 TEU vessels ordered by OOCL in 2020 to be delivered by NACKS. At the ceremony, Mr. LIANG Yanfeng, President of COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry said: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the shipowner, OOCL, one of the world’s largest container transportation and logistics services providers, for its trust and support to COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry!”

Mr. Kenny YE, Chief Operating Officer of Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., said that the new vessel OOCL Spain is of great significance to OOCL: “OOCL Spain is not only the first newbuilding that has been delivered to us in over five years, but it is also OOCL’s first vessel with a capacity over 24,000 TEU. More importantly, she is the first newbuilding received by OOCL since the company joined the COSCO SHIPPING Group, and so it is the first vessel jointly created by OOCL and other sister companies. I would like to thank NACKS, who, using their own R&D and technological capabilities, have designed this mega vessel, equipped with the most advanced eco-friendly and intelligent technologies.”

OOCL Spain” will join OOCL’s Asia-Europe service LL3 from March. Her port rotation is: Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai in an 84-day round trip.

