OOIL: Fourth Quarter Volumes Up 6.4%

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the “Company”) has adopted a policy of announcing unaudited operational updates for Orient Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) on a quarterly basis. This announcement sets out the unaudited operational update for OOCL for the fourth quarter of 2018 (ended 31st December 2018). The comparative figures for the fourth quarter of 2017 (ended 31st December 2017) are also disclosed in this announcement.

For the fourth quarter of 2018 (ended 31st December 2018), total volumes were 6.4% up from the same period last year. Total revenues increased by 13.5% to US Dollars 1,566.5 million.

Loadable capacity increased by 6.1%. The overall load factor was 0.2% higher than the same period in 2017. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 6.7% compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

For the full year of 2018 (ended 31st December 2018), total volumes increased by 6.3% over the same period last year and total revenues recorded a 9.9% growth. Loadable capacity increased by 7.4%. The overall load factor was 0.8% lower than the same period in 2017.

Overall average revenue per teu increased by 3.4% compared to the same period last year.



Source: OOCL